Massachusetts’ largest teachers union wants schools closed Monday for COVID testing

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) is asking for schools to stay closed on Monday so teachers and staff can use the day to get tested for COVID-19, according to a statement released Friday morning.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is sending 200,000 at-home testing kits to school districts throughout the state so teachers and staff can test for COVID-19 before they return to work after the holiday break, which is Monday.

Every district will get enough tests to ensure two can be sent to each staff member: one to be taken no more than 24 hours before they return to work, and the second to be used at the staffer’s discretion, according to DESE.

However, on Thursday DESE said the tests have been delayed by supply chain constraints.

“It is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said.. “Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced.”

The state’s largest teachers union said they recognized delaying some students’ return to school is a challenge for families, but compared their demand to a snow day.

“If there were a blizzard on Sunday evening, nobody would question the wisdom of declaring Monday a snow day,” Najimy said.

“With the omicron variant spreading and COVID-19 positivity rates in the state surpassing 16 percent in the most recent seven-day average — and with Massachusetts now reporting more than 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic — it is fair to say that the health and safety risks we face from COVID-19 far surpass those presented by a nor’easter,” Najimy continued.