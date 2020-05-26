Live Now
Massachusetts hair salons, barbershops back in business

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — As Massachusetts coronavirus cases head in a downward trend, it has allowed Gov. Charlie Baker to move forward with reopening the state’s economy.

On Monday, Massachusetts expanded its Phase 1 options which include opening barbershops, salons, pot shops and car washes.

Even though Monday was a Memorial Day, many shops opened right away with no hesitation, with expected restrictions.

At Massachusetts salons and barbershops, you must have an appointment as they are not accepting walk-ins. There can only be one customer inside at a time, so if you are early for your appointment you are required to wait outside.

Some salons are even doing temperature screenings, although it is not required, and everyone must wear a mask.

For many of these shops it’s the first time they have taken customers since mid-March and their reaction to opening is split.

“So for those barbers that aren’t quite ready to come back, what I’ve told them is look, you’re a valued member of the team, we’ll leave the light on for you,” Peter Solomon, salon owner of ‘Tweed’ in Boston said.

“It’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be tough for us to adjust to a new system,” barbershop owner Mel Berkachi added. “Usually it is a walk-in business.”

Customers at two different shops both got hair cuts and noted how they felt safe with the precautions these businesses were taking.

“Once I saw they were being as thorough as I thought needed to be, I felt safe,” Kevin McDermott said.

“How can you be more safe than this?” John Preto said.

Salons in Rhode Island remain closed, but Gov. Gina Raimondo says she is eyeing them as part of Phase 2, which could be rolled out on June 1 with similar restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

