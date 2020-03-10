Massachusetts governor enacts state of emergency over virus

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) ─ Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts as the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped by 51 to 92.

Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

“I urge employers and other large organizations to follow our example and limit or eliminate non-essential travel, limit or eliminate large events where possible and explore telework where appropriate for your organization,” Baker said. “We are also urging older adults and those with health issues to avoid large crowds and large events.”

A day after Boston canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade over concerns about the new coronavirus, Mayor Marty Walsh said the Boston Marathon scheduled for April 20 is still on.

Walsh said Tuesday that conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon are ongoing. The marathon expects about 31,000 runners as well as millions of spectators this year.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines