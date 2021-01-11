Massachusetts first responders will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — Monday morning, police and fire department members in Lawrence will be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Essex County.

The regional vaccination site for first responders, at the South Lawrence East Elementary School gymnasium, is operated by Lawrence General Hospital.

There will be three options for how first responders can get the vaccine in Massachusetts, according to state health officials.

Some first responders may be able to get vaccinated on-site at their place of work. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) says those departments would need to identify at least 200 individuals that plan to be vaccinated in order to qualify.

Additionally, there will be first responder vaccination sites at places like school gyms or churches.

In the coming weeks, the state is setting up mass vaccination sites for first responders to access the vaccine.

According to MDPH, first responder clinics will receive the Moderna vaccine, and hospitals working to vaccinate first responders will receive the Pfizer vaccine.