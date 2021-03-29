CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts finds low positivity rate in school pooled testing

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Massachusetts’ pooled coronavirus testing program for the state’s schools has tested nearly 159,000 people and found a positivity rate of lower than 1%.

State officials said Monday that the first-in-the nation program started last month has tested almost 23,000 pools of students and staff at 1,000 schools with a pool positivity rate of 0.76%.

State officials say they are not aware of any pools in which there was more than one positive individual, suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

The state also announced that it will cover the cost of pooled testing through the end of the school year.

On Monday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 1,464 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional people had died after contacting the virus.

The data also shows 675 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 159 patients in the intensive care unit and 93 patients on ventilators.

