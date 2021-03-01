Massachusetts enters Step 2, Phase 3 of reopening plan

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts is entering the next step of its reopening plan Monday, though some of the nation’s top infectious disease experts are warning about loosening restrictions too soon.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, the nation’s leading infectious-diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned states pulling back restrictions “prematurely” in light of newly circulating, and more contagious COVID-19 variants.

“You want to get the level of baseline infections per day very low because if you look at that little plateau, particularly in the arena of having variants such as we have in California and such as we have in New York, it is really risky to say it’s over,” Fauci said.

“Just look historically at the late winter, early spring of 2020, or the summer of 2020, when we started to pull back prematurely, we saw the rebound,” he added.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said with public health metrics continuing to trend in a positive direction, including drops in average daily COVID cases and hospitalizations, and vaccination rates continuing to increase, the state could further reopen its economy.

Last May, Baker released a four-phased plan to reopen the economy, which relief on “sustained improvements” in public health data.

While moving ahead in phases over the last year, the state has had to take some steps backward.

In response to an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving holiday, Massachusetts returned to Step 1 of Phase 3 in December, which reduced capacities across a broad range of sectors and tightened several other workplace restrictions.

Since the beginning of this year, Baker says “key public health data,” such as new cases and hospitalizations, have been closely monitored. He says a significant decline has been documented, which has allowed the state to advance to Step 2 of Phase 3 starting Monday for all cities and towns.

This includes the following updates to businesses, activities and capacities:

Indoor performance venues such as concert halls, theaters, and other indoor performance spaces will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 persons

Indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact (laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, obstacle courses) will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

Capacity limits across all sectors with capacity limits will be raised to 50% and exclude employees

Restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and will be permitted to host musical performances; six-foot social distancing, limits of six people per table, and 90-minute limits remain in place

Though Massachusetts is reopening further, mask-wearing is still in place, and residents are encouraged to avoid contact outside their immediate households.

Step 1 of Phase 4 will begin on Monday, March 22.