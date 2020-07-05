Massachusetts entering into Phase 3 of reopening on Monday

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts will enter into Phase 3 of reopening on Monday.

Gyms and fitness studios are among the services and activities that will soon be able to reopen, along with movie theaters, outdoor performance venues, museums, and gaming floors at casinos.

Complete Fitness in Seekonk has been closed almost as long as they have been open, forced to shut their doors due to the coronavirus just months after their grand opening.

“We really barely got off the ground yet, you know. We were obviously really devastated it took a little bit of a hit. We were only open a few months,” Manager Ronnie Case said.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the transition to Phase 3 last week, saying gyms will be limited to 40% capacity and visitors are required to wear a mask while not using equipment.

Case says the turnaround has been quick, but he’s excited to welcome back members.

“I’ve been here everyday. I’m going to be here all night tonight just cleaning and making sure everything’s squared away,” Case said.

Complete Fitness will wait to reopen their child care services and group fitness classes due to COVID-19. Case says they will also close two hours early and will perform temperature checks on all guests.

“We went out and bought a commercial steam cleaner. We also added about six more sanitizing dispensers and a couple more paper towel and bottle dispensers as well. We are going to tape off every other machine to ensure that six feet and ensure everybody’s safety,” Case said.

After announcing their reopening on social media, Case said he’s been getting a lot of phone calls from people ready to work out at the gym after four months.

“They are itching to get back in here and workout so I know it’s part of people’s lifestyles so without it they don’t feel right. If I could have opened any earlier, I would have,” Case said.

Phase 3 in Boston was pushed back a week to Monday, July 13 after Gov. Baker said city officials requested the extra time to prepare.