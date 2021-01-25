Massachusetts eases some COVID-19 restrictions

BOSTON (WPRI) — Coronavirus cases are continuing to move in the right direction in Massachusetts with the number of hospitalizations down and the daily positivity rate dropping by 3% in the last two weeks.

This has prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to ease some restrictions in the state starting Monday morning.

Restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters, and casinos, will all be able to stay open past 9:30 p.m., and the state’s stay-at-home advisory — which asked people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — has also ended.

These restrictions have been in place since November when COVID-19 numbers began to climb, but in the last two weeks, the state’s seven-day rolling average dropped by 2,500 and the daily positivity rate fell below 5%.

Restaurants say the timing couldn’t be better with the Super Bowl only two weeks away.

“It’s only going to help us because now we don’t have to tell everyone to leave halfway through the game,” Dublin Rose owner Tyler Almeida said. “We don’t have to kick everybody out at halftime, which we were having to do before because of our 9:30 p.m. curfew, everybody had to leave and they’d get frustrated by that.”

Capacity restrictions are not being lifted just yet, with social gatherings limited to ten people indoors, 25 people outside, and establishments like fitness centers, entertainment venues, churches. restaurants and retailers are capped at 25%.

Ed Medeiros from Complete Fitness in Seekonk is happy about being able to stay open past 9:30 p.m., but for gyms, he says the extra time isn’t as beneficial as increased capacity would be.

“The big challenge is we can’t have any classes so if you don’t have classes, you lose a lot of people,” he said. “I think once we get that restriction back we’re able to have classes, things get semi-normal again, I think that’ll bring our members back, our membership back.”

The capacity restriction was extended by Baker until Feb. 8.