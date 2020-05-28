Massachusetts details toll of virus at care homes; jobless claims up

People wear face masks out of concern for the coronavirus as they wait to enter a supermarket Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials are for the first time releasing details about how the coronavirus has torn through nursing and rest homes for disabled people and older adults.

The state on Wednesday released data that showed more than 80 such facilities recorded at least 20 COVID-19-related deaths.

Also, there were more than 147,000 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance last week. That brings the total number of people who have filed for pandemic help to nearly 519,000.

And Boston Pride has scheduled virtual events next month to help the LGBTQ community during the pandemic.