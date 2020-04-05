Baker, Polito to visit drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito are expected to visit the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News will be carrying their update on COVID-19 live at around 12:30 p.m. here on wpri.com.
On Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Health announced 24 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in the state up to 216.
Health officials said there are 1,334 new cases for a total of 11,736. So far, 68,800 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the virus.