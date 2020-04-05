Baker, Polito to visit drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Foxboro

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces that a state of emergency would go into effect during an update on coronavirus preparedness and planning at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito are expected to visit the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Health announced 24 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total in the state up to 216.

Health officials said there are 1,334 new cases for a total of 11,736. So far, 68,800 people in Massachusetts have been tested for the virus.