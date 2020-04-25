Gov. Baker expected to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Saturday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Congressman Richard Neal, and Pawtucket-based Hasbro, Inc. President & COO John Frascotti at a factory in East Longmeadow.

The factory has been converted to manufacture 50,000 plastic face shields per week that will be donated to hospitals in R.I. and Mass.

On Friday, Mass. state officials announced an additional 196 coronavirus deaths, pushing the state’s overall total to 2,556.

Boston officials say they have secured more than 1,000 additional coronavirus tests needed to test the city’s homeless population.

Earlier tests indicated that as many as a third of the homeless people in Massachusetts’ largest city have the virus.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

