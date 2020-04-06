12 RESPONDS //
Baker to make COVID-19 announcement at 3:45 pm Monday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a 3:45 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Baker’s office said the governor and First Lady Lauren Baker plan to make an announcement on “supporting vulnerable populations across the Commonwealth.”

Baker also has a 2 p.m. conference call with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the state’s congressional leaders, which is closed to the press.

On Sunday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 231.

Of the nearly 72,000 people tested so far, roughly 12,500 have been positive for the virus, according to the DPH.

Earlier in the day, Baker and Polito visited a new drive-through testing site for first responders set up in the Gillette Stadium parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



Providence

