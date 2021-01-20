CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts confirms 2nd case of virus’ UK variant

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A second case of the more infectious coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Massachusetts.

State health officials said Wednesday the second case was confirmed Tuesday by a state laboratory and is a man in his 20s from Worcester County.

The first case confirmed last weekend was in a Boston woman in her 20s who had traveled to the United Kingdom and felt sick after she returned.

Also Wednesday, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 78 while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 4,000.

Providence

