Massachusetts communities deemed ‘lower risk’ can move forward in state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WPRI) — Starting Monday, some cities and towns in Massachusetts can enter the next step of the sate’s reopening plan.

According to Gov. Charlie Baker, communities deemed to be at “lower risk” are permitted to move into Step 2 of Phase 3.

Lower risk communities are defined as cities or towns who have not been in the “red zone” in the last three weeks, and only a limited number of sectors in these communities are allowed to move to the next step.

Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50% with a max of 250 people.

For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step II activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50%.

Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores.

Gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%.

Baker also issued revised gatherings order for outdoor gatherings at event venues and public settings.

Communities still in Step 1 of Phase 3 are limited to 50 people, while communities in Step 2 of Phase 3 can expand to 100.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says high-risk communities have seen more than eight coronavirus cases per 100,000, which means they won’t move on to this next step Monday.

Currently, Attleboro, New Bedford, and Plainville are deemed high risk.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines