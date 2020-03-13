Massachusetts bans gatherings of 250 or more amid outbreak

Breaking News
New Bedford mayor declares state of emergency, cancels large events
by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has issued an emergency order banning most gatherings of more than 250 people as the state works to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker said Friday that the order will prohibit a range of gatherings, including civic, leisure and faith-based events, as well as sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, festivals and other events that bring together 250 or more people in a single room or venue.

Those venues include auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls or theaters.

The order doesn’t apply to airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, polling locations and grocery or retail stores.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

