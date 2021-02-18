CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Mass. Vaxfinder website crashes as 1 million residents become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (WPRI) — The website for booking an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts crashed Thursday morning as about one million residents became eligible to receive a shot.

Users were greeted with a screen that said: “This application crashed. If you are a visitor, please try again shortly.”

Appointments for residents 65 and older, as well as people with two or more certain medical conditions, opened at 8 a.m. Eligibility also extended to residents and staff of low-income and affordable public and private senior housing.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder allows residents to search for sites near them by entering their ZIP code, city or town name, or the name of a vaccination location.

More than 70,000 appointments for next week at mass vaccination sites were expected to become available.

Appointments can also be made by calling the 211 hotline Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said due to the high demand for appointments and limited supply of vaccine, it could take more than a month for eligible residents to secure a spot.

“These two groups that we are now opening up the vaccination process to represent approximately one million people,” Baker said. “The demand is so much greater than the supply that we are getting at this point in time.”

Providence

