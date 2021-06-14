Mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium to administer its final vaccines Monday

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The first of seven mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts will end operations on Monday.

Gillette Stadium will administer its last COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, just a day before the state of emergency declaration is set to expire.

The mass vaccination site in Foxboro has administered over 600,000 vaccines as of May 28, according to Gillette’s Twitter account.

Following Gillette’s last vaccine appointments, the rest of the state’s mass vaccination sites will begin closing next week through mid-July.

According to the Baker administration, each site will remain open for walk-in vaccine appointments until their closing date:

• Gillette Stadium: June 14
• Hynes Convention Center: June 22
• Natick Mall: June 23
• Reggie Lewis Center in Boston: June 27
• Doubletree in Danvers: June 30
• Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6
• Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

Rhode Island’s mass vaccination sites have been gradually closing down for weeks, with both the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and the former Benny’s in Middletown scheduled to end operations on June 26th.

The mass vaccination site on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston will remain open until the fall, according to state health officials.

The state is shifting to community clinics in an effort to get vaccines to those who haven’t gotten a shot yet.

