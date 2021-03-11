Mass. tops 2 million vaccine doses administered; new registration site launches Friday

ROXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Appointments filled up quickly at Massachusetts’ mass vaccination sites on Thursday, which was the last day for residents to sign up to get their dose through the state’s VaxFinder website.

Friday morning, Massachusetts will launch a new preregistration system for the state’s mass vaccination site, but Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s not sure exactly when that will be.

“There is a first-come, first-serve element to it, but remember, it’s also going to try to make sure it sends you to a place that’s consistent with your geography,” he said.

For the last time, 40,000 appointments went live Thursday morning for mass vaccination sites and they all filled up quickly, according to Baker.

Anyone who wants to pre-register through the new website will be able to, but only those eligible for the vaccine will be placed in the queue to make appointments.

“Anybody who wants to register, can register,” Baker said. “The folks who are obviously going to be dealt with initially by the site are those who are currently eligible.”

More than 2.3 million doses have been administered across Massachusetts, and over 785,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to the governor.

The department of public health reported 1,589 new coronavirus cases Thursday, and that an additional 42 people had died after contracting the virus.

The data also shows 680 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 176 patients in the intensive care unit and 122 patients on ventilators.

Baker said the state has the capacity to vaccinate two to three times more doses than they are currently administering, due to limited supply.

On Thursday, K-12 teachers and school staff, along with childcare providers also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the state’s teachers union wants more doses to go to teachers, the governor said that’s not going to happen.

“I am not going to be in a position where I take vaccine away from people who are extremely vulnerable, who have multiple medical conditions, who are over the age of 65, to give it to a target population,” Baker said.

The governor pointed to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which shows teachers don’t need to be vaccinated to educate kids.

“Tens of thousands of teachers, and hundreds of thousands of kids, have proven here in Massachusetts since August, you can teach kids safely in person,” Baker said.

The governor reminded eligible residents that because of their limited vaccine supply, it could take weeks to land an appointment.