Mass. to loosen restrictions, replace travel order with advisory next week

Lenora Kahn, her dog Bella, and Judith Albert dine outside of Marjoram Roux on Railroad Street in Great Barrington, Mass., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Even as the weather gets chilly, outdoor dining is safer than dining indoors at a restaurant. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Restrictions on businesses and travel in Massachusetts will be loosened significantly next week.

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced all communities can advance to the next phase of his reopening plan on Monday, March 22, citing “public health metrics continuing to trend in a positive direction.”

State officials say the average number of daily COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions has been on the decline while vaccination rates are on the rise.

Step 1 of Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan opens a range of previously closed business sectors under tight capacity restrictions, which state officials said “are expected to be adjusted over time if favorable trends in the public health data continue.”

Under this next step, large-capacity venues like stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be allowed to operate with a 12% capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).

Gathering limits for these venues and other public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors starting Monday. Outdoor gatherings at private residences will stay at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

The state is allowing dance floors at weddings and certain other events, and will allow exhibition and convention halls to begin to operate, following gatherings limits and event protocols.

This summer, overnight summer camps will also be allowed to operate. However, other Phase 4 sectors must continue to remain closed.

On Monday, the state’s travel order in place since July will be replaced with an advisory.

The new travel advisory will urge all people entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, to quarantine for ten days upon arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.

The advisory will not apply to anyone in the following categories:

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and do not have symptoms.

Travelers are encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel.

Rhode Island has been on the list of states needing to follow the travel order for months.

The state also announced nearly $31 million in awards to 710 additional small businesses in the tenth round of COVID-19 relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC).

With the addition of this round of grants, over $633 million in direct financial support has been awarded to 14,056 businesses across the Commonwealth, according to a news release.

State officials said grants for this round were awarded to 327 minority-owned and 293 women-owned, businesses; 240 recipients are located in gateway cities and 245 businesses awarded grants have not received any prior aid.

Additionally, the state said MGCC will soon be announcing the availability of funding to support small business technical assistance and community development financial institutions.