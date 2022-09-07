BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — If you’re running low on at-home COVID-19 tests and are a Massachusetts resident, you’re in luck.

The state is planning on giving out 3.5 million rapid antigen tests, as well as personal protective equipment, to communities across the Commonwealth, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Distribution of the at-home tests will be based on population size. An additional 1.5 million tests will also be sent to food banks across the state.

“Testing is one critical tool for managing COVID-19, rather than COVID managing us, and we remain committed to ensuring that all Massachusetts residents have access to free tests,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Communities can request tests and PPE through Sept. 16, and shipments are expected to arrive by mid-October.

The state previously distributed over 2 million free COVID tests last spring.

“This distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests builds on our work over the past several years to partner with municipalities to ensure residents can protect themselves from the virus,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.