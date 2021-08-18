CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Mass. teachers union supports mandatory vaccines for school staff, students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quincy, Mass. (WPRI) — As schools prepare to reopen this fall, the largest teachers union in Massachusetts has voted in favor of mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees and eligible students.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy says we’re at a new level of the pandemic due to the Delta variant, and they need to do everything in their power to keep students, educators, and their communities safe.

On Tuesday, the union voted 46-4 in support of mandatory vaccines for public school staff and eligible students.

The motion would require regular COVID-19 testing for those who don’t get vaccinated, those who are not yet eligible, and those who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons.

The union’s board has urged Gov. Charlie Baker and state education leaders to issue a mask mandate.

“The governor has been visibly absent for weeks, so the MTA continues to step in to fill the void of leadership,” Najimy said. “Now is the moment not to let down our guard. If we want to meet our goal of keeping schools and colleges open, we need to follow CDC guidelines.”

Baker has said he does not feel a mask mandate is necessary, given the current COVID data.

He’s also rejected the idea of vaccine mandates, though he said this week the state would be working to facilitate hundreds of clinics to help students and teachers get the shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community