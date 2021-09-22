Mass. state police union sues over Baker’s vaccination mandate

BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents about 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate so it can negotiate its terms.

A hearing on the suit filed Friday is scheduled for Wednesday. The suit asks for the delay so the union can “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

The union also asks that troopers who choose not to get vaccinated, or who have already had COVID-19, be allowed to instead undergo weekly testing.

A spokesperson for Baker said the administration does not comment on pending litigation.