Mass. state police union sues over Baker’s vaccination mandate

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents about 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate so it can negotiate its terms.

A hearing on the suit filed Friday is scheduled for Wednesday. The suit asks for the delay so the union can “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

The union also asks that troopers who choose not to get vaccinated, or who have already had COVID-19, be allowed to instead undergo weekly testing.

A spokesperson for Baker said the administration does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

