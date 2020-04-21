1  of  2
Breaking News
Mass. school buildings to remain closed for rest of academic year Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon with damaging winds, hail
1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Raimondo daily coronavirus briefing Mass. Governor Baker announces public schools closed for the rest of the year
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Mass. school buildings to remain closed for rest of academic year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — All public and private school buildings in Massachusetts will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and students will continue to learn remotely, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

“It’s the right thing to do, considering the facts on the ground associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “At this point in time, there is no authoritative guidance or advisories with respect to how to operate schools safely and how to get kids to and from schools safely.”

“We believe students, therefore, cannot safely return to school and avoid the risk of transmitting this virus to others,” he continued.

The order does not apply to residential special education schools, according to Baker.

He said the decision was also made to allow school districts to plan through the end of the year to offer remote learning for all students.

Baker commended teachers, administrators and other staff members for their hard work in this difficult time, and said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will soon launch a new initiative to provide more tools to help students learn from home.

He also announced the department will put together an advisory group made up of school officials, students, parents and business leaders to work on creating more resources for schools.

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com