Mass. school buildings to remain closed for rest of academic year

BOSTON (WPRI) — All public and private school buildings in Massachusetts will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and students will continue to learn remotely, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

“It’s the right thing to do, considering the facts on the ground associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “At this point in time, there is no authoritative guidance or advisories with respect to how to operate schools safely and how to get kids to and from schools safely.”

“We believe students, therefore, cannot safely return to school and avoid the risk of transmitting this virus to others,” he continued.

The order does not apply to residential special education schools, according to Baker.

He said the decision was also made to allow school districts to plan through the end of the year to offer remote learning for all students.

Baker commended teachers, administrators and other staff members for their hard work in this difficult time, and said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will soon launch a new initiative to provide more tools to help students learn from home.

He also announced the department will put together an advisory group made up of school officials, students, parents and business leaders to work on creating more resources for schools.

