Mass. reports lowest number of single day confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a year

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest number reported in a single day since March 17, 2020.

The state is reporting an estimated 2,695 active cases, with 662,911 total confirmed cases overall.

New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, just eight states — Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — have seen seven-day rolling averages for infection rates rise from two weeks earlier.

All of those eight states, except Hawaii, have recorded vaccination rates that are lower than the US average of 43% fully vaccinated, according to recent data from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ten states with the fewest new cases per capita over that time frame all have fully vaccinated rates above the national average. That includes the nation’s three most vaccinated states: Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

We’re at 79.9% — just 332 more to go to reach our threshold of 80% of the eligible population vaccinated!



What better way to put us over the top than stopping by one of Vermont’s beautiful state parks and getting your vaccine while enjoying all the have to offer! pic.twitter.com/a4gx2HH4A9 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 13, 2021

In addition to low case numbers, the DPH also reported zero deaths on Sunday, which has not occurred since May 11 of this year.

More than 3.96 million of Massachusetts’ roughly 7 million residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Sunday’s data.

The state of emergency declaration in Massachusetts is set to expire on Tuesday.