Mass. reports first ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case; test results sent to CDC

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Norfolk County woman may become the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the state of Massachusetts, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

State health officials said the patient tested positive for the new virus Monday. The woman in her 20s, who recently traveled to Italy with a school group, is now recovering at home.

The test results, according to the health department, will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for analysis. If confirmed, this would be the second case in the Bay State since the outbreak began in January.

How worried should we be about the coronavirus? »

Despite this, health officials stress that the risk to the public remains low statewide.

“We are grateful this individual is recovering,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development.”

Since January, health officials have tested 12 residents. Health officials said more than 600 people have been self-quarantined and of those, nearly 400 have completed that process.

The first confirmed case was reported one month ago, when a UMass Boston student who recently returned from Wuhan, China began experiencing symptoms. He has since been released from the hospital.

This comes soon after the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced its first two presumptive positive cases of the virus.

So far, the CDC has reported more than 60 confirmed cases in the United States, including six deaths.

State health officials have created an online guide for residents regarding the coronavirus. It will be updated regularly with the latest information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

