Mass. reports another 25 COVID-19 deaths; contact tracing effort scaled back

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported another 25 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,268.

There were 295 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in the state to nearly 111,000.

Massachusetts has drastically scaled back its ambitious, statewide contract tracing effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The Boston Globe reports the state’s multi-million dollar effort with Partners in Health now has roughly 700 staffers, down from some 1,900.