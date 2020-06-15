Live Now
Mass. offering COVID-19 testing for attendees of large gatherings

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts officials are encouraging people who have recently participated in a large gathering such as a protest to get tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced pop-up testing sites will be available at more than 50 locations around the state on Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18.

Full list of testing sites (Mass.gov) »

The tests are free and the results will be given confidentially.

Baker warned that COVID-19 can spread easily within large groups of people in close contact, and people not experiencing any symptoms can still have the virus and spread it.

“Any time large groups of people come together, there is a risk of transmission,” he said. “We certainly support people’s rights to express their views peacefully, but we need to keep up the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts.”

Later on Monday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported an additional 58 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases, along with 23 more deaths. With 4,796 people tested in total, the daily positivity rate was just 1.8%.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

