BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Massachusetts said Wednesday that they are monitoring more than 445 people under self-quarantine for possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Public health officials say that’s up from the 249 who were in isolation last week. Another 638 who had been in isolation have since completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines, Map, Resources »
As of Wednesday, 95 people in Massachusetts had tested positive for the virus.
University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan says the university’s five campuses will be switching to a virtual mode of instruction beginning Monday.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- No fans allowed for URI and PC’s conference tournament games in New York City
- Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims
- Mass. monitoring hundreds for possible symptoms of new virus
- NBA suspends season after player tests positive for virus
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus