Mass. monitoring hundreds for possible symptoms of new virus

Tables are vacant in the nearly empty tourist area of Quincy Market, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Boston. At rear is Faneuil Hall. Public health officials in Massachusetts said Wednesday that they are monitoring more than 445 people under self-quarantine for possible symptoms of the coronavirus, which has affected global tourism and business. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Public health officials in Massachusetts said Wednesday that they are monitoring more than 445 people under self-quarantine for possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Public health officials say that’s up from the 249 who were in isolation last week. Another 638 who had been in isolation have since completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine.

As of Wednesday, 95 people in Massachusetts had tested positive for the virus.

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan says the university’s five campuses will be switching to a virtual mode of instruction beginning Monday.

