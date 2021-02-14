Mass. launches COVID-19 Vaccine Finder to help eligible residents find appointments

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The state of Massachusetts launched a new tool Friday to make it easier for people to find out where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine and whether appointments are available at certain sites.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder allows residents to search for their city or town and filter the results by site type: health care location, local board of health, mass vaccination site, or retail pharmacies.

While the page displays all of the state’s locations, it only includes the appointment availability for mass vaccination sites and some of the sites run by local health departments at this time.

The available appointments for additional locations will be added over time, according to state officials.

The tool also provides information on which vaccines are being offered (Pfizer or Moderna), disability access and site-specific instructions.

Eligible residents can schedule a vaccine appointment on the state’s website. Those without internet access can do so over the phone by calling 211.