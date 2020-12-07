CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Mass. hospitals to halt some procedures to free up COVID beds

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts hospitals will soon put a temporary halt to in-patient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed, and the state will expand free testing throughout the state to help fight a rising tide of new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Charlie Baker at a news conference Monday said the state is now experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving and the number of people becoming ill and needing hospitalization is also increasing, putting a strain on the hospital system.

Most elective surgeries will be halted starting Friday.

Baker also announced a plan to expand testing, particularly in western Massachusetts and on Cape Cod.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/7/2020: Luke Renchan and Matt D'Amico

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community