Mass. hospitals to halt some procedures to free up COVID beds

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts hospitals will soon put a temporary halt to in-patient elective surgeries that can safely be postponed, and the state will expand free testing throughout the state to help fight a rising tide of new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Charlie Baker at a news conference Monday said the state is now experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving and the number of people becoming ill and needing hospitalization is also increasing, putting a strain on the hospital system.

Most elective surgeries will be halted starting Friday.

Baker also announced a plan to expand testing, particularly in western Massachusetts and on Cape Cod.