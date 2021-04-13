Mass. health officials pause administration of J&J vaccine

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health followed the advice of federal authorities and ordered a stop to the administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The agency in a tweet said it is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.
More than 181,000 people in Massachusetts have received the J&J vaccine as of Monday, according to state data.
State health officials advise people with scheduled appointments to receive the single dose vaccine contact the provider they booked with.
Anyone that has concerns after receiving a J&J dose should speak with their physician.
Health officials in Rhode Island also announced that the state will pause administration of the J&J vaccine as federal partners continue to gather more information.