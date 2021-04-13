Mass. health officials pause administration of J&J vaccine

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health followed the advice of federal authorities and ordered a stop to the administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The agency in a tweet said it is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.

In response to today’s @US_FDA + @CDCgov recommendation to pause J&J vaccines due to an extremely rare condition reported in 6 individuals nationwide, @MassDPH directed all providers to immediately pause administration of the J&J vaccine until federal health experts investigate. — Mass. HHS (@MassHHS) April 13, 2021

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination.

More than 181,000 people in Massachusetts have received the J&J vaccine as of Monday, according to state data.

State health officials advise people with scheduled appointments to receive the single dose vaccine contact the provider they booked with.

Anyone that has concerns after receiving a J&J dose should speak with their physician.

Health officials in Rhode Island also announced that the state will pause administration of the J&J vaccine as federal partners continue to gather more information.