Mass. governor: Lower-risk communities can move to next step of Phase III

BOSTON (WPRI) — Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, Massachusetts communities considered by the state to be lower-risk for COVID-19 will be able to move to Step 2 of Phase III of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, the governor announced Tuesday.

Last month, the state put together a map showing the risk level for each city and town, which is updated weekly by the Mass. Department of Public Health.

“We’ve seen that the activities we are moving forward with today have not led to significant transmission in other states,” Baker said during his briefing.

Here are some of the changes that go into effect next week in lower-risk communities:

Indoor performance venues can have 50% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people

Outdoor performance venue capacity increases to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people

Indoor and outdoor recreation businesses like arcades, trampoline parks, roller rinks and laser tag can reopen at 50% capacity

Retail stores can reopen fitting rooms

Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools can increase capacity to 50%

Additionally, outdoor gatherings at event venues and other public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step 1 communities and 100 people in Step 2 communities.

The limit on indoor gatherings remains at 25 people for all communities, while outdoor gatherings at private residences and backyards are capped at 50 people.

What about Halloween activities like haunted houses? We take a look tonight on 12 News Now starting at 4.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines