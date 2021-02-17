Mass. residents 65 and older can register for vaccine Thursday; Baker briefing at noon

BOSTON (WPRI) — Beginning Thursday, Massachusetts residents 65 and older, as well as people with two or more certain medical conditions, will be eligible to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at noon Wednesday. The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

The Mass. Department of Health released the below list of eligible medical conditions for Phase 2, based on CDC guidelines.

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Residents and staff of low income and affordable public and private senior housing will also be eligible to receive the vaccine Thursday, according to the govenor.

Due to the high demand for appointments and limited supply of vaccine, health officials say it could take more than a month for eligible residents to secure a spot.

On Friday, the state launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Finder allowing residents to search for their city or town and filter the results by site type.

That being said, nearly every member of the state’s congressional delegation called on Baker to make changes to the way residents can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment earlier this week.