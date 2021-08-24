CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Mass. Education Commissioner granted authority to implement mask mandate at schools

Coronavirus

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to give Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the power to mandate masks for students and staff in all public schools on Tuesday, according to WBZ.

The 9-1 vote gives Riley the authority to implement a mandate that would require students 5 years of age and older, staff, and educators in public K-12 schools to wear masks while indoors until at least Oct. 1.

There will be exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs.

