Mass. District Attorneys respond to petition for release of inmates due to risk of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Massachusetts District Attorneys have responded to the petition filed to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court by the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers regarding the release of prisoners.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, seven of the Commonwealth’s district attorneys filed the petition to immediately release thousands of inmates from custody over concerns of COVID-19 in jail and prisons in the state.

Leydon said the district attorneys understand the petitioners’ concerns regarding the risk of the coronavirus in detention facilities in the Commonwealth, however, the crisis does not cause to abandon the government’s most basic function of protecting its citizens.

The District Attorneys believe the petition ignores the dangers that come with the release of thousands of pre-trial and convicted inmates which would be followed with subsequent supervision.

The petition would not only endanger the public but create dangerous situations for domestic violence victims who are immobile due to social distancing and quarantines because of COVID-19.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni Statement