1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Mass. COVID-19 deaths top 3,500; Contact tracing program ramps up

Coronavirus

by: STEVE LeBLANC and MARK PRATT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts topped 3,500 on Thursday as the state works to reign in the coronavirus.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 157 additional deaths along with 1,940 new cases, bringing the total to 62,205.

Full breakdown of COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

A contact-tracing initiative launched to help slow the virus has already reached out to about 5,000 individuals, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Many of the protective face masks distributed by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency were deficient. The Boston Globe reported Thursday the state last week began notifying police departments, nursing homes, and other recipients that tests by Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists revealed some masks provide little protection.

Meanwhile, a Walmart store in Worcester has shut down after 23 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com