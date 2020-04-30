Mass. COVID-19 deaths top 3,500; Contact tracing program ramps up

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts topped 3,500 on Thursday as the state works to reign in the coronavirus.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 157 additional deaths along with 1,940 new cases, bringing the total to 62,205.

Full breakdown of COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

A contact-tracing initiative launched to help slow the virus has already reached out to about 5,000 individuals, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Many of the protective face masks distributed by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency were deficient. The Boston Globe reported Thursday the state last week began notifying police departments, nursing homes, and other recipients that tests by Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists revealed some masks provide little protection.

Meanwhile, a Walmart store in Worcester has shut down after 23 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

