Mass. company ready with dry ice for COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts company stands ready to help with the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which needs to be stored at an extremely cold temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Such temperatures require tools like dry ice, or ultra-low freezers in order to be safely shipped and stored.

In Cambridge, Acme Ice owner, Marc Savenor, says his company’s supply of dry ice is like “white gold” right now. The ice filling the containers at Acme Ice is at -109 degrees Fahrenheit, a few degrees cooler than what Pfizer’s vaccine requires to be stored.

Savenor says the dry ice has already been sent to keep vaccine doses cold enough during shipment, so now, he’s waiting for hospitals to let him know when they need more, and how often he’ll need to ship out.

“It’s going to be a very big challenge to keep all these satellite hospitals and all these other big places supplied with dry ice,” Savenor said. “We’re ready and we’re on top of our game. We’re just waiting for the call.”

States like Massachusetts and Rhode Island will have a phased distribution of the vaccine.

Savenor says that will work to his advantage, so he can keep up with the increased demand.