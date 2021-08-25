CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Masks, vaccinations required at 9 RI performance venues

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Fans of theater, music and dance will have to mask up to attend performances at nine venues in Rhode Island, including PPAC and Trinity Rep.

The venues issued a joint news release Wednesday announcing the new protocols, which also require patrons to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. People who are not vaccinated can alternatively provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours or a negative antigen test taken within the previous six hours.

Regardless of vaccination status, all patrons must wear a face covering while inside these venues unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

The group said the decision was made to ensure the safety of their audience members, artists, staff and volunteers as the delta variant continues to cause an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The new protocols are effective immediately and until further notice. The venues they cover include:

All performers, staff and volunteers are or will be fully vaccinated, according to the venues.

Those planning to attend a show are encouraged to visit the venue’s website for additional guidance.

