ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is reinstating an order requiring face masks to be worn inside all city buildings.

Heroux told 12 News that five city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days. He said it’s a big jump for such a short period of time.

The requirement will be in place for the next two weeks. The mask mandate was previously lifted in February.