EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Masking policies in school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be relaxed beginning Monday.

“I think a lot of people are wanting that right now, a lot of people have been going through this for two years and want to get back to normal,” Lora Midgley said.

Most districts have opted to make masking optional, leaving the decision up to parents. However, Providence and Central Falls have stated that masks will remain in the classroom for now, citing low vaccination rates.

Laura Midgley’s child goes to school in Pawtucket. She said her child will continue to mask up.

“Everyone wants to get back to normal but the fact of the matter is this is our new normal right now,” she said. “I have relatives with lung issues and I’m still afraid to pass this onto them.”

Stephanie O’Connell said her kids will go mask free.

“I think the kids need the normalcy I had a kid graduate when COVID first started and it was hard time for them,” she said. “Being able to talk to each other and listen to each other and see mouths move i think it’s great.”

The state continues to ramp up efforts to get students vaccinated by holding more clinics.