NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The New Shoreham Town Council voted to implement an indoor mask mandate while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, ahead of the expected influx of visitors for Labor Day weekend.

The Block Island Times says those who violate the ordinance could face a $50 fine.

In passing the mandate, the council said the island had seen an uptick in COVID cases in recent weeks.