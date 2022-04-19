PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Passengers using public transportation in Rhode Island are no longer required to wear masks.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) informed passengers that effective Tuesday, face masks are no longer necessary to ride.

RIPTA’s decision comes soon after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate, which has been in effect for more than a year.

Despite the change, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said they’re encouraging passengers to continue wearing masks, which is in line with federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RIPTA drivers are also no longer required to wear masks while on the job.