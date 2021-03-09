RI reports 284 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as weekly metrics improve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The three weekly COVID-19 metrics being closely tracked by the Rhode Island Department of Health have all improved since last week, according to new data released Tuesday.

The state’s percent positive by week went down from 2.1% last week to 2.0% this week, officials said, while new hospital admissions by week declined from 133 to 117 and new cases per 100,000 people fell from 241 to 218.

The Health Department also reported 284 new positive cases on Tuesday and a daily positivity rate of 2.4%, with more than 11,700 tests administered the previous day.

Seven more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s reported death toll to 2,556.

Currently, 145 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with 21 in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dan McKee announced plans to start getting teachers, school employees and child care providers vaccinated. Those individuals will be able to get shots at the 30 existing city- and town-run clinics beginning as early as Friday, with a goal of getting at least one dose to all educators by the end of March.

Roughly 94,000 people are fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, the data shows, while more than 236,000 first doses have been administered to date.

The city of Pawtucket announced Monday that residents 50 and older will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Providence also expanded eligibility to include people 50 and older in two more of its ZIP codes.

The state’s weekly briefing will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. We’ll broadcast it live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.