PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health provides new weekly COVID-19 data every Tuesday, and for the seventh straight week, all of the key metrics have declined.

The state had 43 new hospital admissions last week, compared to 87 the week before, the data shows, while the weekly positivity rate fell from 3.1% to 2.7% and the rate of community transmission is down to 106 new positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

While the transmission rate was previously used to determine the risk level for COVID-19, the CDC is now looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area to make that call.

Under the new threat levels, all of Rhode Island and most of Massachusetts are considered low-risk.

The Health Department reported 117 new positive cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

As of Sunday, there were 96 COVID patients in the state’s hospitals, with eight in the intensive care unit and eight on ventilators.

The data also shows more than 80% of Rhode Islanders have completed the primary vaccination series, however, administration of booster doses continues to lag, with just 39% having gotten one so far.