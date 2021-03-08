CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in RI; 776 new cases since Friday, 8 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island currently has 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the fewest since mid-October, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Of the current patients, 21 are in the intensive care unit and 15 are on ventilators, the Health Department said Monday.

The reported death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 2,549, an increase of eight since data was last released on Friday.

Health officials also reported 776 new coronavirus infections over the past three days.

More than 232,000 first doses of the COVID-19 have been administered in the state, while 91,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated, according to the data.

Earlier on Monday, Walgreens confirmed that teachers and other school employees in Rhode Island are eligible to make vaccine appointments at participating locations.

