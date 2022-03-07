PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State-run COVID-19 test sites in Rhode Island will no longer accept most asymptomatic patients as the state refocuses its approach to testing.

Beginning Monday, only people who are experiencing symptoms or had close contact with a COVID-positive person should go to one of these clinics for testing, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

“Focusing testing efforts at Rhode Island’s state-run testing sites on people who are symptomatic and people who are close contacts will ensure that people who are positive and eligible for treatment can be quickly connected to treatment,” the Health Department said in a news release.

People who are asymptomatic can still get tested through their primary care provider and many pharmacies and community clinics.

The shift in focus comes as the state adopts new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which puts more of an emphasis on the situation inside hospitals.

As of Monday, all Rhode Island counties are considered “low risk” for COVID-19 under the CDC’s new threat assessment levels.

Data from the R.I. Department of Health shows cases and hospital admissions have declined significantly over the past several weeks.

Over the weekend, hospitalizations dropped below 100 for the first time since Aug. 8. As of Saturday, there were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 9 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators, according to the data.

The Health Department reported 321 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday and added another 32 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

Two more Rhode Islanders died over the weekend, officials said.

The downward-trending data also led the state to lift the school mask mandate on Monday. Going forward, individual districts will be in charge of how they want to handle the use of masks in the classroom.