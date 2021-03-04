McKee prepares for first coronavirus briefing as RI governor at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is preparing for his first weekly COVID-19 briefing as governor at 1 p.m. Thursday while Rhode Island approaches 200,000 vaccine first doses administered.

Data released Wednesday afternoon showed 199,984 first doses of the vaccine had been administered, with 79,728 people in the state fully vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was cleared for use in Rhode Island by the state’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee Wednesday morning, requires only a single shot. The state expects to receive its first shipment of doses sometime this week, but it remains unclear who will be eligible to receive them.

McKee, who has been stating he wants to see teachers prioritized for weeks, could shake up Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution. Phase 2 prioritizes Rhode Islanders based on age, underlying health conditions, and geography.

Adults ages 60-64, along with people ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions, could begin getting vaccinated as early as mid-March, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Teachers and other school staffers became eligible Wednesday to sign up for a vaccine appointment at a participating CVS Pharmacy locations. However, they’re not yet eligible to receive a shot at one of the state’s mass vaccination clinics.

CVS changed its eligibility less than a day after President Joe Biden issued a challenge to states to get educators at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of March.

“The goal is President Biden’s goal, right? To get first shots in the arms in people before the end of March. So, that’s my goal. We’ll do everything we can to meet that. Supply will matter,” McKee said Wednesday.

McKee also signed an executive order seeking to increase city and town involvement in the vaccine rollout, saying we need a “whole government, full state response” to beat COVID-19.

The order also encourages all state and municipal employees to get the shot once they become eligible and aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy through community outreach.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 376 new coronavirus infections and a 2.2% daily positivity rate, with more than 17,000 tests administered the previous day.

Another nine people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,534.