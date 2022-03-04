PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning on the same day the statewide school mask mandate officially ends.

McKee will be joined by R.I. Department of Health Consultant Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan, Senior Advisor and Chief COVID-19 Administrator Marc Pappas, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Ana Novais, Assistant Secretary, Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

12 News plans to stream the 10:30 a.m. briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

The briefing is expected to focus on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier this week, the CDC eased its masking guidelines, focusing on hospitalization rates and cases per 100,000 people, rather than transmission. That leaves around 70% of the United States living in areas where masking indoors is no longer recommended.

According to the CDC’s latest COVID-19 community levels, all of Rhode Island and most of Massachusetts are considered to be in the “low” category.

The CDC’s updated guidance also no longer recommends students mask up on the way to and from school.

During an interview Thursday with Interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald on 12 News at 4 p.m., he hinted that there could be an update on school bus masking during Friday’s briefing.

“That’s the direction we’re heading in and I think what you’re really seeing is as the pandemic improves, the mitigation measures are changing. Some school districts are moving in that direction, others are saying ‘you know, we’re gonna wait and see’ and you know, I think it’s really a reflection of like, we’re kinda landing the plane, we’re heading in the right direction, and to me, it’s a time of optimism in Rhode Island. I’m pretty optimistic right now,” he explained.

While the statewide school mask mandate is set to expire, local school districts will have the power to set their own mask policies.