RI governor, Health Dept. to provide coronavirus update at 1 pm Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Drive-through testing began Tuesday morning by appointment only on three college campuses — Rhode Island College, the Community College of Rhode Island and the University of Rhode Island.

Raimondo said the state is roughly halfway to her goal of conducting 1,000 tests per day by mid-week to help better understand where the virus is and where it might be spreading.

On Monday, the governor said a fourth person died due to COVID-19. Alexander-Scott said he was a man in his 70s and it is unclear at this time if he had underlying health conditions.

Raimondo also announced 114 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 408. In addition, 41 people were hospitalized as of Monday, up from 35 on Sunday.

“We believe we’re in a fast spread of the virus at this point in Rhode Island,” she said, warning of tough weeks ahead. “In the coming days, I am going to be giving some tough news I predict about the rate of increase in these cases.”

Raimondo announced that Rhode Island public school buildings will remain closed for the entire month of April and praised teachers and principals who have been making remote learning work so far.

If remote learning continues to go well in April, she said she will ‘very likely’ extend it through May. Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TCI) benefits will be extended for parents who have to stay at home with their children, according to Raimondo.

The R.I. Department of Education has applied for a federal waiver for school assessments and will not be administering SAT or RICAS tests this spring, according to Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

To help all students have internet access for distance learning, Raimondo said wireless carriers are offering free wi-fi hotspot service on smartphones through mid-May. She asked that only those who need it use it, to avoid overloading the networks.

Raimondo said she will hold a special press conference for kids on Thursday along with Infante-Green and Alexander-Scott. Students will be able to send in questions they want answered.

