RI passes 3.5M coronavirus tests; 500 new positive cases, 2 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island reached another milestone Wednesday when it comes to coronavirus testing, with more than 3.5 million tests having now been administered since the start of the pandemic.

New data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health showed more than 20,000 tests were conducted the previous day and there were 500 new cases found, for a daily positivity rate of 2.5%.

Bryant University officials say they’ve seen an uptick in cases, leading them to order all students, faculty and staff to get retested this week.

In an email to the Bryant community, President Ross Gittell said they have 35 active cases on campus, most of which are associated with residence halls.

The Health Department on Wednesday also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Currently, 125 patients are hospitalized with the virus, with 14 in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

More than 221,000 people are now fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, and the state has administered nearly 550,000 doses in total to date.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children as young as 12 years old.