CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI passes 3.5M coronavirus tests; 500 new positive cases, 2 deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Getty

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island reached another milestone Wednesday when it comes to coronavirus testing, with more than 3.5 million tests having now been administered since the start of the pandemic.

New data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health showed more than 20,000 tests were conducted the previous day and there were 500 new cases found, for a daily positivity rate of 2.5%.

Bryant University officials say they’ve seen an uptick in cases, leading them to order all students, faculty and staff to get retested this week.

In an email to the Bryant community, President Ross Gittell said they have 35 active cases on campus, most of which are associated with residence halls.

The Health Department on Wednesday also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Currently, 125 patients are hospitalized with the virus, with 14 in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

More than 221,000 people are now fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, and the state has administered nearly 550,000 doses in total to date.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children as young as 12 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/26/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community